There is another factor, which is that millions of people are primed to accept the worst libels about the Jews because 2,000 years of antisemitism have embedded the "cruel, baby-killing Jew" in the global consciousness. If another Western country were involved in such a war, it would at least be allowed to make its case, but Israel is condemned in the same breath in which it is accused, with no defence and no appeal.

Those on the so-called "anti-racist left" often the worst at this, being so sure of their tolerant credentials that they fail to realise the way antisemitism differs from racism, being focused on allegations of privilege and conspiracy, the very things they claim to see right now, not to mention their reductionist belief that the non-Western side, the side with the darker skin (supposedly), must always be the weaker and therefore permanently own the moral high-ground.

This is why it hurt so much when 400 rabbis (several of whom I know personally) wrote an open letter subscribing to this outlook. No "dan le-chaf zechut"/"judge your fellow favourably," no awareness of the dangerous stereotypes the media are playing with, just virtue-signalling condemnation. For professional Jews (so to speak) to do this hurts more than anything.

The UN is an an Semitic and anti American cesspool

