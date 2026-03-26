Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
3h

This is a primer on the nature of good and evil, and that victory of the moral and just reside not in the abstract, but in the hands, will and action of humans willing to to go beyond mere defense of those tenants and fight, physically, technologically, and intellectually to eliminate the humans, individuals and groups, that hold back moral progress of our societies.

Good job, Joshua. This essay should be placed on the desks of every member of the governing bodies of the countries of the free world.

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
4h

If the regime survives, its malevolence will only intensify, because the regime will have confirmed that the West lacks the fortitude and moral courage to confront and destroy evil. This is a war of ideology not geopolitics. If the regime survives, the ideology survives, and they will claim victory even if they are weakened and the country lies in ruins. Israel has the resolve to finish the job. Does the U.S.?

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