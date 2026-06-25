Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Nicolearno's avatar
Nicolearno
4hEdited

Before 10/7 I usually kept my identity quiet. I would never tell a group of people that I was Jewish. Now I say it proudly with a smile on my face.

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Cattexas's avatar
Cattexas
5h

Long history, yes. How about extreme intelligence is a cause for hatred too? Others hate intelligent people.

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