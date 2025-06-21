Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Kelly's avatar
Diana Kelly
5h

If only every nation followed these same 10 ethical dictates!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
4h

I'd add one. Kelly Johnson of SR-71 fame had a basic motto "Be quick, be quiet, and be on time" that I think are military virtues which I think the IDF epitomizes by suddenly appearing at their enemy's door but only when it's the right time to strike.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture