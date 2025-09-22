Future of Jewish

Carol Ann Power
5h

As a Catholic South African with a Jewish great grandad on Mum’s side, I have many mates celebrating tonight in Johannesburg with their beloved families.

I just want all the hostages released immediately with no more delays or demands from the kidnappers who tore them from their communities in one fell swoop of evil.

Why don’t people understand that this was savagery of the worst kind?

Beggars belief.

Kindest regards

Shana Tovah

Carol Power

Johannesburg

South Africa

Steven Brizel
1h

Ksivah VChasimah Tovah and keep up the great work !

