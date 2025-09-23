Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.

Rosh Hashanah isn’t just about apples, honey, and pretending you know all the words to “Avinu Malkeinu.” It’s the Jewish reset button: a chance to reflect, renew, and debate whether kugel should be sweet or savory (again).

Plus, we’re living in a post–October 7th world, where Jewish pride, unity, and resilience aren’t optional; they’re survival.

And yet, we’re also a people who laugh, dance, sing, and throw ourselves into gefilte fish debates like they’re matters of state.

So, in the spirit of both joy and seriousness, of humor and hope, here are 100 Jewish New Year’s Resolutions. Some are small, some are big, some will make you laugh, and some might make you tear up. Together, they’re a reminder that to be Jewish is to carry the weight of history with the sweetness of honey — and to keep moving forward with pride, love, and maybe a little extra rugelach.

Shana Tovah U’Metukah — may this year be sweet, strong, and unapologetically Jewish. And now, your unofficial list of the top 100 Jewish New Year’s resolutions:

Stop hoarding honey sticks like they’re a currency.

Travel to Israel in the next year — not as “solidarity tourism,” but as living proof that Am Yisrael Chai.

Hug your siblings, even if they still haven’t forgiven you for always finding the afikomen when you were kids.

Learn one Hebrew word a week and actually use it.

Buy Israeli wine, even if the label design looks like it’s from the 1990s.

Despite the somberness of Israel and the skyrocketing rise of antisemitism, laugh again, cook again, sing again, celebrate Jewish joy as an act of defiance.

Stop using the same old dad jokes about lox.

Tell your family you love them out loud (not just via text with emojis).

Learn the names and stories of at least one October 7th victim. Say Kaddish for them. Carry them forward.

When someone says “The Israel-Gaza war is complicated,” resolve to answer: “Some things are actually very simple: Hamas is evil, Jewish life is sacred.”

Support more Jewish artists, writers, and musicians.

Call your Savta back immediately; she already left three voicemails.

Love your fellow Jew more fiercely, even when you don’t see eye-to-eye on everything. If October 7th taught us anything, it’s that Jewish unity is not optional.

Make your own Rosh Hashanah meme and send it to your friends.

Bring extra patience to the family table arguments. No one’s changing their mind anyway.

Plant yet another tree in Israel.

Find a chavruta (study buddy) and grow together.

Start a family WhatsApp group that’s more blessings than complaints.

Support Jewish students on campus who are under fire; send them a text, a care package, or an invitation to Shabbat dinner.

Don’t just dip apples in honey; dip your attitude in honey too.

Volunteer at least once a month.

Celebrate Purim like you’re a kid again.

Never again say, “It can’t happen here.” Resolve to be vigilant and strong everywhere.

Attend one rally, vigil, or gathering this year — even if you’d rather stay home. Jews show up for Jews.

Finally admit you don’t like kugel, but still eat it to make your aunt happy.

Read a book of Torah commentary instead of your 32nd self-help book.

Honor your ancestors by cooking one of their recipes (yes, even if it takes seven hours).

Don’t hide your Magen David necklace at work or school. Wear it louder.

Listen to Israeli music in the car.

If you’re a diaspora Jew, make a new Israeli friend. If you’re an Israeli Jew, make a new diaspora friend.

Say the Shema at bedtime with intention.

Support Israeli businesses, artists, and creators — not just when times are tough, but all year.

Stop pretending you know all the words to “Avinu Malkeinu” when you only know the tune.

Dance “The Hora” at least twice this year.

Add one prayer for the hostages into your daily or weekly practice.

Say “Mazal tov!” with your whole heart whenever you can.

Donate to causes that rebuild, heal, and protect Israelis — therapy funds, agriculture in the south, soldiers’ gear, hostage families.

Sing louder at Shabbat. No one cares if you’re off-key.

Start davening with more kavanah (intention), not just with coffee.

Teach your kids that Jewish pride is not arrogance. It’s survival, resilience, and legacy.

Watch more Jewish movies and TV shows.

Invite that family member who usually gets left out.

Try showing up to shul on time. Just once.

Light candles on Friday night even when you’re tired.

Make time for Shabbat dinners, even if it’s just pizza and grape juice.

Stop zoning out during the rabbi’s sermon. Take one sentence home with you.

Complain less about synagogue dues. (Okay, maybe just 10-percent less.)

Forgive someone, even if they still owe you that kugel dish.

Ask your parents more questions about their childhood.

Don’t make everything about politics.

Host a game night featuring “Jewish Jeopardy.”

Invite a new friend to your holiday table.

Apply a little less Jewish guilt.

Download a Jewish app.

Learn one good Jewish joke and tell it at every simcha.

Resolve not to waste time arguing with antisemitic trolls online. Put that energy into strengthening Jewish community instead.

When asked “Why Israel?” resolve to answer without apology: “Because it is home.”

Actually learn how to blow the shofar.

Buy new challah covers instead of stealing hotel napkins.

Say Modeh Ani in the morning before checking your phone.

Teach someone younger than you how to make matzah ball soup.

Channel the next antisemitic conspiracy theory as a compliment. If only we were as powerful as our haters claim we are.

Stand up for Israel at your next dinner party, even if it gets awkward.

Buy Jewish books for your kids instead of another “Paw Patrol” figurine.

Learn the names of your great-grandparents and tell their stories.

Stop apologizing for being Jewish.

Make Havdalah at least once this year and feel the magic.

Attend one Jewish cultural festival or film screening.

Memorize one psalm, and carry it like a pocket prayer.

Bring rugelach to work and casually convert your coworkers.

Commit to saying “Am Yisrael Chai” out loud once a week.

Give Israeli tech stocks some love in your portfolio.

Learn to cook shakshuka without burning it.

Visit a Jewish museum you’ve never been to.

Sing “Hatikvah” without choking up (or maybe with choking up).

Support kosher restaurants in your area, even if they’re a little overpriced.

Light Yahrzeit candles for relatives you never met.

Learn one nigun (wordless melody) and hum it whenever you’re stressed.

Teach your kids that TikTok trends are fleeting, but Torah is eternal.

Drink Israeli wine at non-Jewish holiday dinners.

Go to a Jewish singles event, or send your friend who really needs to.

Memorize one d’var Torah and pull it out when you need to sound smart.

Send a care package to an IDF soldier.

Watch one Israeli TV show with subtitles and brag that you’re “basically fluent now.”

Take an older Jew out for coffee and let them talk. You’ll learn more than you expect.

Stop doom-scrolling and say Tehillim (Psalms) instead.

Buy Judaica that is both functional and beautiful.

Follow more Jewish and Israeli influencers and content creators.

Learn to read Hebrew at least well enough to not get lost in siddur karaoke.

Attend a Kabbalat Shabbat outdoors at least once in the coming year, under the stars.

Don’t let antisemitism define you. Let Jewish joy define you.

Give blood if you’re able; pikuach nefesh (saving a life) matters everywhere.

Add an “Am Yisrael Chai” ringtone (kidding… but also not).

Write one handwritten letter to a hostage family this year.

Learn to bake challah that doesn’t double as a free weight.

Remember that kugel can be savory or sweet. Try both before judging.

Don’t let the High Holidays be the only time you show up at shul.

Start a Jewish book club, even if it’s just two people and a bottle of wine.

Remember that Jewish humor is holy. Laugh more, even when it’s hard.