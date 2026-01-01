Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Dagovitz's avatar
Daniel Dagovitz
4h

Community Shabats!

What a great idea!

This was an excellent article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
April's avatar
April
4h

Love you Joshua.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture