Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Galt III's avatar
John Galt III
3h

Not an easy job in a world filled with propaganda.

I have always liked to listen to Jonathan Conricus the former IDF spokesman.

Even on "X" their algorithm sends me picture after picture of destroyed buildings in Gaza and how it is all Israel's fault.

I have a lot of Israeli favorite people I follow on "X" so Musk's company just throws The Left Wing/Muslim Propaganda at me as if that is what they think I want to see as if there is only one legitimate side in the Middle East and it isn't Israel.

I just ignore "X's" news feed any more. Imagine what MSN, CNN, Tik Tok or foreign news outlets are like.

Reply
Share
The Hidden Premise's avatar
The Hidden Premise
3h

Firstly, thank you for sharing this. You’ve had a unique perspective when it comes to this war and I’m grateful you’ve shared it with us.

Second, thank you for your service. It’s not an easy position at all to be the spokesperson.

May Hashem bless you, your wife, and your 2 daughters with security and good health.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture