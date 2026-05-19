A Torah scroll (photo: Taylor Flowe/Unsplash)

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This is a guest essay by Vanessa Berg, who writes about Judaism and Israel.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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For centuries, people have obsessed over Jews.

Why are Jews disproportionately successful in certain industries? Why do Jews survive persecution and still rebuild? Why do Jews maintain strong communities across generations and continents? Why does such a tiny country repeatedly produce outsized influence in science, business, medicine, culture, technology, and education?

Jew-haters usually answer those questions with conspiracy theories, and that is the intellectual shortcut of resentment: When you refuse to study success, you invent sinister explanations for it.

But what if the people who hate Jews most are asking the wrong question entirely?

Instead of asking, “What secret power do Jews have?”, they should be asking, “What habits, values, attitudes, and behaviors have helped Jews survive and thrive for thousands of years despite exile, persecution, expulsions, massacres, discrimination, and near annihilation?” — because the truth is far less mysterious than antisemitism wants it to be.

Jewish success was not built through magic. It was built through faith, culture, education, adaptability, family structure, communal trust, and a refusal to collapse into permanent victimhood.

Ironically, many of the people who resent Jews the most would benefit enormously from studying the very habits, values, attitudes, and behaviors they mock, demonize, or dismiss.

Here are five things Jew-haters could learn from Jews if they stopped hating us long enough to pay attention.

1) Prioritize education like your survival depends on it.

For Jews, education was never just about prestige. It was survival infrastructure.

Long before modern universities existed, Jewish culture revolved around literacy, debate, study, interpretation, and intellectual rigor. Jewish boys were expected to read. Study was considered holy. Argument was considered productive. Questions were encouraged. Learning wasn’t reserved for elites; it was woven into communal life.

When Jews were barred from owning land in many places throughout history, knowledge became portable capital. A Jew fleeing persecution could not always carry property across borders, but he could carry skills, literacy, numeracy, legal knowledge, commercial understanding, and professional expertise.

That cultural orientation compounded across generations.

Today, Jews remain disproportionately represented in medicine, law, finance, academia, science, technology, media, and entrepreneurship. Israel itself consistently ranks among the most educated countries in the world by tertiary degree attainment. The country transformed itself from a tiny resource-poor state into a global innovation hub through human capital, not oil fields or vast natural resources.

Jew-haters often look at Jewish success and assume corruption or conspiracy because they cannot imagine culture producing outcomes over time. But culture absolutely produces outcomes over time. A community that relentlessly emphasizes education for centuries should not surprise anyone when it produces highly educated people.

2) Adaptability is a superpower.

Jews did not become adaptable because life was comfortable. We became adaptable because history gave us no choice.

Exile forced Jews across continents. Jews learned new languages, navigated new political systems, rebuilt communities repeatedly, and survived under wildly different conditions — from Muslim empires to Christian kingdoms to modern democracies.

Entire Jewish communities were uprooted over and over again in Spain, Eastern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, the Soviet Union, and Nazi-occupied Europe. And yet Jews kept rebuilding.

Adaptability became embedded into Jewish life because rigidity was often fatal. Jews learned how to operate across cultures while still maintaining a distinct identity. We learned how to start over, how to network quickly, how to recognize opportunity, and how to survive instability.

That adaptability translates directly into modern economic and professional success. Industries change? Jews pivot. Countries collapse? Jews rebuild elsewhere. Technology evolves? Jews adapt to new systems and professions.

Many struggling communities today cling to nostalgia, grievance, or rigid identity structures that cannot survive modernity. Jews, by contrast, developed a civilization built around portability and reinvention.

The lesson is: Become adaptable enough to survive changing conditions without losing your core values.

3) Jews refuse to build an identity around victimhood.

This may be the most important lesson of all.

No group on earth has more historical justification to build its entire identity around oppression than the Jews. Our ancestors underwent repeated bouts of exile, pogroms, expulsions, forced conversions, ghettos, massacres, the Holocaust, terrorism, endless double standards, and constant demonization.

And yet Jewish civilization did not become organized around permanent helplessness. We mourn, we remember, we document, and we also build and rebuild. I’m talking about schools, businesses, hospitals, charities, community institutions, synagogues, cultural organizations, and mutual aid systems. And eventually, against all odds, we rebuilt Jewish sovereignty itself in our indigenous homeland, today known as the State of Israel.

After the Holocaust, Jews did not collectively decide that excellence was impossible because the world was unfair. They did not conclude that achievement itself was oppressive. They did not teach their children that they were doomed. They rebuilt.

That does not mean Jews never complain, never struggle, or never advocate for themselves. Of course we do. But Jewish civilization fundamentally rewards agency over paralysis.

Victimhood can explain suffering. That said, it cannot become the foundation of a healthy civilization. Many modern movements incentivize grievance as identity. Jewish history teaches something different: Pain is real, but it should not become your entire ethos.

4) Jews understand the power of networks.

One of the least discussed reasons for Jewish success is simple: Jews spend enormous amounts of time around other Jews — via synagogues, Shabbat and holiday meals, JCCs, weddings, galas, conferences, Israel trips, youth groups, philanthropy, and communal organizations.

These environments create something incredibly valuable: repeated social exposure across generations, professions, and economic classes.

A Jew looking for a new job or investor might meet a doctor, entrepreneur, lawyer, investor, nonprofit leader, or tech executive simply because they share a community ecosystem. Relationships compound, information flows, and opportunities develop organically.

This is not a conspiracy; it is sociology. Healthy communities create dense networks of trust and familiarity.

Many Jew-haters accuse Jews of “only helping their own,” while simultaneously belonging to fragmented communities with weak institutions, low trust, and minimal cross-generational engagement.

Meanwhile, Jews show up consistently, build institutions, maintain relationships, and create spaces where people regularly interact across professions and generations. Strong networks create opportunity.

5) The family unit matters more than modern culture admits.

Jewish culture places enormous emphasis on family continuity, such as family dinners, holiday gatherings, multigenerational relationships, support systems, child investment, marriage., responsibility toward relatives, and collective expectations.

That does not mean every Jewish family is perfect — far from it. But the cultural aspiration matters.

Strong family structures create stability. Stability creates better educational outcomes, emotional resilience, financial support, childcare assistance, mentorship, accountability, and intergenerational mobility.

A young person with grandparents involved in their life, parents invested in their future, and a broader communal support system begins adulthood with advantages that extend far beyond money.

Modern culture increasingly treats family as optional, restrictive, or secondary to individual self-expression. Jewish civilization historically treated family as foundational infrastructure.

And that infrastructure matters.

Civilizations are not sustained by slogans alone. They are sustained by households capable of transmitting values, discipline, identity, memory, and ambition across generations.

Jew-haters don’t actually hate Jewish suffering. They hate Jewish resilience.

That’s the deeper truth beneath much antisemitism.

If Jews were permanently weak, permanently poor, permanently stateless, permanently broken, many antisemites would lose interest. What infuriates them is not merely that Jews suffered. It’s that Jews survived — and often thrived anyway.

Jews became a tiny minority that repeatedly outperformed larger populations despite centuries of instability and persecution. For people addicted to grievance, that reality is deeply uncomfortable — because it suggests that faith culture matter, behavior matters, institutions matter, family matters, networking matters, education matters, and adaptability matters.

And those are lessons available to anyone willing to learn them.