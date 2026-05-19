5 Things Jew-Haters Can Learn from Jews
The tragedy is that many Jew-haters would rather invent fantasies about Jewish success than adopt the habits, values, attitudes, and behaviors that helped Jews endure history in the first place.
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This is a guest essay by Vanessa Berg, who writes about Judaism and Israel.
You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
For centuries, people have obsessed over Jews.
Why are Jews disproportionately successful in certain industries? Why do Jews survive persecution and still rebuild? Why do Jews maintain strong communities across generations and continents? Why does such a tiny country repeatedly produce outsized influence in science, business, medicine, culture, technology, and education?
Jew-haters usually answer those questions with conspiracy theories, and that is the intellectual shortcut of resentment: When you refuse to study success, you invent sinister explanations for it.
But what if the people who hate Jews most are asking the wrong question entirely?
Instead of asking, “What secret power do Jews have?”, they should be asking, “What habits, values, attitudes, and behaviors have helped Jews survive and thrive for thousands of years despite exile, persecution, expulsions, massacres, discrimination, and near annihilation?” — because the truth is far less mysterious than antisemitism wants it to be.
Jewish success was not built through magic. It was built through faith, culture, education, adaptability, family structure, communal trust, and a refusal to collapse into permanent victimhood.
Ironically, many of the people who resent Jews the most would benefit enormously from studying the very habits, values, attitudes, and behaviors they mock, demonize, or dismiss.
Here are five things Jew-haters could learn from Jews if they stopped hating us long enough to pay attention.
1) Prioritize education like your survival depends on it.
For Jews, education was never just about prestige. It was survival infrastructure.
Long before modern universities existed, Jewish culture revolved around literacy, debate, study, interpretation, and intellectual rigor. Jewish boys were expected to read. Study was considered holy. Argument was considered productive. Questions were encouraged. Learning wasn’t reserved for elites; it was woven into communal life.
When Jews were barred from owning land in many places throughout history, knowledge became portable capital. A Jew fleeing persecution could not always carry property across borders, but he could carry skills, literacy, numeracy, legal knowledge, commercial understanding, and professional expertise.
That cultural orientation compounded across generations.
Today, Jews remain disproportionately represented in medicine, law, finance, academia, science, technology, media, and entrepreneurship. Israel itself consistently ranks among the most educated countries in the world by tertiary degree attainment. The country transformed itself from a tiny resource-poor state into a global innovation hub through human capital, not oil fields or vast natural resources.
Jew-haters often look at Jewish success and assume corruption or conspiracy because they cannot imagine culture producing outcomes over time. But culture absolutely produces outcomes over time. A community that relentlessly emphasizes education for centuries should not surprise anyone when it produces highly educated people.
2) Adaptability is a superpower.
Jews did not become adaptable because life was comfortable. We became adaptable because history gave us no choice.
Exile forced Jews across continents. Jews learned new languages, navigated new political systems, rebuilt communities repeatedly, and survived under wildly different conditions — from Muslim empires to Christian kingdoms to modern democracies.
Entire Jewish communities were uprooted over and over again in Spain, Eastern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, the Soviet Union, and Nazi-occupied Europe. And yet Jews kept rebuilding.
Adaptability became embedded into Jewish life because rigidity was often fatal. Jews learned how to operate across cultures while still maintaining a distinct identity. We learned how to start over, how to network quickly, how to recognize opportunity, and how to survive instability.
That adaptability translates directly into modern economic and professional success. Industries change? Jews pivot. Countries collapse? Jews rebuild elsewhere. Technology evolves? Jews adapt to new systems and professions.
Many struggling communities today cling to nostalgia, grievance, or rigid identity structures that cannot survive modernity. Jews, by contrast, developed a civilization built around portability and reinvention.
The lesson is: Become adaptable enough to survive changing conditions without losing your core values.
3) Jews refuse to build an identity around victimhood.
This may be the most important lesson of all.
No group on earth has more historical justification to build its entire identity around oppression than the Jews. Our ancestors underwent repeated bouts of exile, pogroms, expulsions, forced conversions, ghettos, massacres, the Holocaust, terrorism, endless double standards, and constant demonization.
And yet Jewish civilization did not become organized around permanent helplessness. We mourn, we remember, we document, and we also build and rebuild. I’m talking about schools, businesses, hospitals, charities, community institutions, synagogues, cultural organizations, and mutual aid systems. And eventually, against all odds, we rebuilt Jewish sovereignty itself in our indigenous homeland, today known as the State of Israel.
After the Holocaust, Jews did not collectively decide that excellence was impossible because the world was unfair. They did not conclude that achievement itself was oppressive. They did not teach their children that they were doomed. They rebuilt.
That does not mean Jews never complain, never struggle, or never advocate for themselves. Of course we do. But Jewish civilization fundamentally rewards agency over paralysis.
Victimhood can explain suffering. That said, it cannot become the foundation of a healthy civilization. Many modern movements incentivize grievance as identity. Jewish history teaches something different: Pain is real, but it should not become your entire ethos.
4) Jews understand the power of networks.
One of the least discussed reasons for Jewish success is simple: Jews spend enormous amounts of time around other Jews — via synagogues, Shabbat and holiday meals, JCCs, weddings, galas, conferences, Israel trips, youth groups, philanthropy, and communal organizations.
These environments create something incredibly valuable: repeated social exposure across generations, professions, and economic classes.
A Jew looking for a new job or investor might meet a doctor, entrepreneur, lawyer, investor, nonprofit leader, or tech executive simply because they share a community ecosystem. Relationships compound, information flows, and opportunities develop organically.
This is not a conspiracy; it is sociology. Healthy communities create dense networks of trust and familiarity.
Many Jew-haters accuse Jews of “only helping their own,” while simultaneously belonging to fragmented communities with weak institutions, low trust, and minimal cross-generational engagement.
Meanwhile, Jews show up consistently, build institutions, maintain relationships, and create spaces where people regularly interact across professions and generations. Strong networks create opportunity.
5) The family unit matters more than modern culture admits.
Jewish culture places enormous emphasis on family continuity, such as family dinners, holiday gatherings, multigenerational relationships, support systems, child investment, marriage., responsibility toward relatives, and collective expectations.
That does not mean every Jewish family is perfect — far from it. But the cultural aspiration matters.
Strong family structures create stability. Stability creates better educational outcomes, emotional resilience, financial support, childcare assistance, mentorship, accountability, and intergenerational mobility.
A young person with grandparents involved in their life, parents invested in their future, and a broader communal support system begins adulthood with advantages that extend far beyond money.
Modern culture increasingly treats family as optional, restrictive, or secondary to individual self-expression. Jewish civilization historically treated family as foundational infrastructure.
And that infrastructure matters.
Civilizations are not sustained by slogans alone. They are sustained by households capable of transmitting values, discipline, identity, memory, and ambition across generations.
Jew-haters don’t actually hate Jewish suffering. They hate Jewish resilience.
That’s the deeper truth beneath much antisemitism.
If Jews were permanently weak, permanently poor, permanently stateless, permanently broken, many antisemites would lose interest. What infuriates them is not merely that Jews suffered. It’s that Jews survived — and often thrived anyway.
Jews became a tiny minority that repeatedly outperformed larger populations despite centuries of instability and persecution. For people addicted to grievance, that reality is deeply uncomfortable — because it suggests that faith culture matter, behavior matters, institutions matter, family matters, networking matters, education matters, and adaptability matters.
And those are lessons available to anyone willing to learn them.
And you have holidays celebrating this all year round... You admirable people! My friend in Israel is making a cream cheesecake for this Thursday! I wish I was there! (Not jealous 😂) 🙏❤️🍰
Gaza, in the minds of woke non binary islamo nazi idiot fringe is called a "genocide"..if so it's the first genocide in human history where the targeted population is greater 3 years after.it allegedly began than it was at the beginning on October 7th 2023..when the islamo nazi entity hamas perpetrated genocide on every living jew they came across in southern israel.
imagine if israeli troops were given orders and a religious doctrine identical to that of hamas..Indeed identical to that of all islamo nazis who have infected western civilization like a metasticizing cancer...to do to Gaza what hamas did to jews on October 7th..if the IDF had been issued such orders Gazas population would not only not be larger than it was at the beginning of the conflict..it would be non existent..there wouldn't be any Arabs left alive in that cancerous piece of dirt...the israeli army having the capacity to eradicate every living being in Gaza. Meanwhile in Nigeria, Sudan, Syria.. Iraq, Pakistan, even Egypt..Christians.. animals.. yazidis and yes even muslims not considered Muslim enough are being barbarically butchered by genocidal islamo nazis..but the craven lying imbeciles who falsely accuse israel of genocide remain quiet ..the pope is a troubling example..remaining as quiet as a church mouse while Christians are slaughtered across Africa and the middle east..while rockets rain down on israeli civilian areas..finds his nuts when trump and israel attack the greatest evil the world has known since pol pot and Hitler.. as though he was staring at a naked bent over choir boy..these lieing fascist bootlickers truly sicken me..privileged students on western college campuses chanting from the river to the sea..cheering for the genocide of jews while falsely accessing israel of a non existent genocide for perpetrating a defensive war by the most moral army in the world against true genocidal savages in hamas. People have lost the capacity to think to judge to discern truth amid the avalanche of lies distortion and logical perversion.. failing to understand the false analogies they are spoon fed as though they're insensate children..
Why are jews the way they are?..why are they overepresented in Science..nobel prizes....business..entertainment..
writing? It's not a dark evil hidden conspiracy responsible for jewish achievement...after 2000 years of non stop murder rape and persecution..most stupid jews went extinct..the only surviving jews were tough smart survivors or cowardly weasels like Glenn Greenwald.. Norman finkelstein..Chuck shumer etc. Also over the centuries ..Jewish communities in the diaspora valued and respected their rabbis, the most learned and intelligent men in their communities, as opposed to other societies who valued and respected brute strength and merciless.force..so rabbis had the smartest wives and had the highest fertility rates..so the smartest.people in jewish communities had the most kids as opposed to the most violent...that has resulted in environmental pressures which produced more intelligent people..look...its like this..ill make it simple for those of you who dont understand..im sure there are a lot.of you..if you come home and kick your dog..he'll jump up and retreat to the corner.whimperling..if the next day you come home and kick your dog again..it will once more retreat whimpering into the corner..if the next day you open the door planning to once again kick your dog..it won't be on the floor but will instead be up..its ears up..head down and teeth bared growling savagely..waiting to pounce if you try to kick him again..the jew is that dog..get it? The leaders of Israel are very timid..afraid of world opinion..ill tell you the truth as a jew whose family was decimated only 80 years ago in Romania by Hitler.. I would prefer.to burn the whole world to a smoking cinder than to see my only remaining family in tel aviv harmed by islamo nazi barbarians. If a jew like me takes power in Israel.. if the cancerous savages dont stop killing jews I'll show the hypocrite woke non binary islamo nazi idiots what a REAL genocide looks like