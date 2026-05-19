Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
1h

And you have holidays celebrating this all year round... You admirable people! My friend in Israel is making a cream cheesecake for this Thursday! I wish I was there! (Not jealous 😂) 🙏❤️🍰

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Robert Moisescu's avatar
Robert Moisescu
2m

Gaza, in the minds of woke non binary islamo nazi idiot fringe is called a "genocide"..if so it's the first genocide in human history where the targeted population is greater 3 years after.it allegedly began than it was at the beginning on October 7th 2023..when the islamo nazi entity hamas perpetrated genocide on every living jew they came across in southern israel.

imagine if israeli troops were given orders and a religious doctrine identical to that of hamas..Indeed identical to that of all islamo nazis who have infected western civilization like a metasticizing cancer...to do to Gaza what hamas did to jews on October 7th..if the IDF had been issued such orders Gazas population would not only not be larger than it was at the beginning of the conflict..it would be non existent..there wouldn't be any Arabs left alive in that cancerous piece of dirt...the israeli army having the capacity to eradicate every living being in Gaza. Meanwhile in Nigeria, Sudan, Syria.. Iraq, Pakistan, even Egypt..Christians.. animals.. yazidis and yes even muslims not considered Muslim enough are being barbarically butchered by genocidal islamo nazis..but the craven lying imbeciles who falsely accuse israel of genocide remain quiet ..the pope is a troubling example..remaining as quiet as a church mouse while Christians are slaughtered across Africa and the middle east..while rockets rain down on israeli civilian areas..finds his nuts when trump and israel attack the greatest evil the world has known since pol pot and Hitler.. as though he was staring at a naked bent over choir boy..these lieing fascist bootlickers truly sicken me..privileged students on western college campuses chanting from the river to the sea..cheering for the genocide of jews while falsely accessing israel of a non existent genocide for perpetrating a defensive war by the most moral army in the world against true genocidal savages in hamas. People have lost the capacity to think to judge to discern truth amid the avalanche of lies distortion and logical perversion.. failing to understand the false analogies they are spoon fed as though they're insensate children..

Why are jews the way they are?..why are they overepresented in Science..nobel prizes....business..entertainment..

writing? It's not a dark evil hidden conspiracy responsible for jewish achievement...after 2000 years of non stop murder rape and persecution..most stupid jews went extinct..the only surviving jews were tough smart survivors or cowardly weasels like Glenn Greenwald.. Norman finkelstein..Chuck shumer etc. Also over the centuries ..Jewish communities in the diaspora valued and respected their rabbis, the most learned and intelligent men in their communities, as opposed to other societies who valued and respected brute strength and merciless.force..so rabbis had the smartest wives and had the highest fertility rates..so the smartest.people in jewish communities had the most kids as opposed to the most violent...that has resulted in environmental pressures which produced more intelligent people..look...its like this..ill make it simple for those of you who dont understand..im sure there are a lot.of you..if you come home and kick your dog..he'll jump up and retreat to the corner.whimperling..if the next day you come home and kick your dog again..it will once more retreat whimpering into the corner..if the next day you open the door planning to once again kick your dog..it won't be on the floor but will instead be up..its ears up..head down and teeth bared growling savagely..waiting to pounce if you try to kick him again..the jew is that dog..get it? The leaders of Israel are very timid..afraid of world opinion..ill tell you the truth as a jew whose family was decimated only 80 years ago in Romania by Hitler.. I would prefer.to burn the whole world to a smoking cinder than to see my only remaining family in tel aviv harmed by islamo nazi barbarians. If a jew like me takes power in Israel.. if the cancerous savages dont stop killing jews I'll show the hypocrite woke non binary islamo nazi idiots what a REAL genocide looks like

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