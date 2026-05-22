Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
5h

Thank you for suggesting that we get our narratives in order.

May I suggest my opinion of these 7 points:

1. JLM does not equate to BLM.

God forbid we should stoop to that level. They are bloody criminals and Jew haters.

2. Anti-Zionism is Antisemitism

3. The Guardian of Israel shall not slumber nor sleep.

4. Our Narrative is that the Land of Israel is the historical homeland of the Jewish people. We never left our land even though conquered by now and then by others.

5. The Torah of Israel, the Land of Israel and the Nation of Israel are the 3 pillars of our Nation.

6. Education starts at home. Study the history of our people.

7. Let's fix our own house before we try to fix the world.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
5h

Vanessa, I think this is a wonderful article, and honestly I agreed with almost every point you made. The shift from “Never Again” to “Never Defenseless Again” was especially powerful. That is an incredibly strong observation because it moves Jewish thinking from memory alone to preparedness and responsibility.

And interestingly, I think that point itself actually shows why messaging still matters. Imagine if Jews everywhere began consistently repeating “Never Defenseless Again” the way other movements repeat their slogans. It is emotionally clear, psychologically strong, historically rooted, and immediately understandable.

The problem is not that messaging is unimportant. The problem is that messaging alone cannot solve civilizational hostility. But strategic messaging absolutely still matters, and frankly, Jews have often been extremely poor at coordinated narrative discipline compared to movements that understand slogans, repetition, emotional framing, and activism far better than we do.

That’s part of the frustration many Jews now feel: there is no unified strategic structure that takes powerful ideas like this and institutionalizes them broadly across organizations, campuses, demonstrations, media, and public discourse.

Still, overall, I thought the article was excellent, honest, mature, and extremely thought-provoking.

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