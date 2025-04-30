Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.

Whether you’re a Zionist, a curious traveler, or someone who’s seen the headlines but never the heart of our amazing country, here’s your crash course in the miracle, complexity, and culture of Israel.

Israel is the only country that revived an ancient land and an ancient people at the same time.

Ben-Gurion believed the Negev desert was Israel’s future — so he moved there himself. Ben-Gurion is buried next to his wife Paula overlooking the Negev desert — not in Jerusalem or in a grand cemetery.

More than 3,000 Jews from 43 countries in the Diaspora came to help Israel fight its War of Independence beginning in 1948 — many from the United States, Canada, South Africa, Britain, and other countries. These volunteers were known in Hebrew by the acronym Machal (“volunteers from abroad”). World War II veterans brought experience Israel lacked; pilots, mechanics, and medics helped build the infant Israeli Air Force from scratch; and some smuggled arms and planes through loopholes in embargo laws.

David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding Prime Minister, declared independence in a modest art museum hall. His home on Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Boulevard was tiny, cluttered with books in dozens of languages, and perfectly preserved today.

The Declaration of Independence was signed in Tel Aviv, not Jerusalem, because Jerusalem was under siege at the time.

In the 1940s, the American Jewish mob helped funnel millions of dollars to buy weapons for the Haganah — the Jewish underground army in what became the State of Israel. Some of these funds were collected through Jewish community groups, but others came from off-the-books casino profits, smuggling operations, and “donations” extracted with persuasion.

Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern Political Zionism, tried to pitch a Jewish state to the Ottoman Sultan, the German Kaiser, and the Pope.

There are five main types of Zionism, each with its own ideology, priorities, and vision for the Jewish state: Political Zionism, Labor Zionism (Socialist Zionism), Revisionist Zionism, Religious Zionism, and Cultural Zionism.

Long before political Zionism gained traction in Europe, Yemenite Jews began immigrating to the Land of Israel in the late 1800s, motivated by deep religious longing and messianic belief. Known as the “First Yemenite Aliyah,” many walked on foot across deserts — through Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan — to reach Jerusalem and Hebron.

The word Zion refers to a hill in ancient Jerusalem and became a symbol for the entire Land of Israel in Jewish tradition.

Israel is the only country in the world where children speak the language their ancestors spoke 3,000 years ago. Mark Twain once joked that Hebrew was the only language that hadn’t had a conversation in 2,000 years.

Modern Hebrew includes ancient biblical words, modern inventions, and even slang from Arabic, Yiddish, English, and Russian. The first modern Hebrew speakers had to invent everyday words — like “ice cream” (glidah) and “tomato” (agvania).

Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, known as the “father of modern Hebrew,” moved to Jerusalem in the late 1800s and insisted his family speak only Hebrew. His son Itamar Ben-Avi became the first native speaker of modern Hebrew in over 2,000 years.

Hebrew is the only dead language ever revived as a spoken national language. It went from liturgical use only to millions of native speakers in less than 150 years. Before the 20th century, Hebrew was mostly heard in synagogues, read in Torah scrolls, and studied in yeshivot — not shouted at bus drivers or muttered over morning coffee.

Israel has no military academies. Everyone trains on the job; soldiers learn by doing, while commanders often rise from the ranks, not military colleges.

Israel is the only country in the world that drafts 18-year-old women into combat.

The IDF has a unit made entirely of ultra-Orthodox soldiers, who train and fight while keeping kosher and praying.

France (not the U.S.) was Israel’s first real ally. Hence, the French played a pivotal role in helping Israel develop its nuclear capability during the 1950s and early 1960s. Today it is rumored that Israel has some 400 nuclear weapons.

The 1967 Six-Day War resulted in Israel regaining control of Jerusalem for the first time in nearly 2,000 years. During this conflict, Israel destroyed the air forces of Egypt, Jordan, and Syria in under six hours. It was called Operation Focus — and it changed the region overnight.

Unit 8200, Israel’s elite cyber-intelligence unit, has produced many of the country’s top tech entrepreneurs. Alumni went on to found Waze, Check Point, Wiz, and Mobileye. Some say serving in Unit 8200 is better than an Ivy League degree.

Israel is believed to have carried out more assassinations than any other Western country since World War II. The message is simple: If you harm a Jew, we will hunt you down.

Israel once smuggled Iraqi Jewish children out of Baghdad ... hidden inside suitcases. This was part of Operation Ezra and Nehemiah, which airlifted over 100,000 Iraqi Jews in the early 1950s.

The IDF invented “roof knocking” — a tactic that warns civilians before striking terrorist targets embedded within civilian infrastructure. A small, non-lethal warning is fired at a building to give civilians time to evacuate before a precision strike.

In 1960, the Mossad kidnapped Adolf Eichmann — one of the architects of the Holocaust — in Argentina and brought him to trial in Jerusalem. They tracked him, disguised themselves as airline crew, and sedated him before flying him to Israel.

Israel is the only country in history to have airlifted Africans to safety because they were Jews — Ethiopian Jews in Operations Moses, Joshua, and Solomon.

The Mossad once used a fake diving resort in Sudan as a front to smuggle Ethiopian Jews to Israel. Yes, a real hotel staffed by Mossad agents. This was part of Operation Brothers, which inspired the Netflix film, “The Red Sea Diving Resort.”

In 1976, Israel pulled off the boldest hostage rescue in history — Operation Entebbe. Israeli commandos flew 2,500 miles to Uganda to rescue Jewish hostages held by Palestinian and German terrorists. Over 100 hostages rescued. The only Israeli soldier killed? Yonatan Netanyahu, the brother of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Mossad has posed as tourists, journalists, diplomats — and in one case, a Canadian birdwatcher — to conduct spy ops. They have even launched fake companies as covers for global missions, such as the ingenious beeper attack against Hezbollah last year. Once, Israel’s intelligence services created a fake psychic hotline to track terrorists. They claimed to be fortune-tellers to trick suspects into revealing info on themselves or their relatives.

Beneath a kibbutz laundry and bakery in Rehovot, a secret underground factory known as the Ayalon Institute produced over 2 million bullets for the Jewish underground — right under the noses of the British. Operated by young Haganah members in their teens and twenties, the factory ran in total secrecy from 1945 to 1948, with noise and heat masked by the aboveground bakery machines. Workers sunbathed on the roof to avoid suspicion from looking too pale. Even British soldiers unknowingly dropped off laundry at the site, never realizing they were helping cover up Israel’s first covert munitions operation.