Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Julie Gray's avatar
Julie Gray
4d

Hey Josh, thanks for posting my work here in the Future of Jewish. Favor though? Next time can you please ask me first?

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Debra Silver's avatar
Debra Silver
4d

We drove through those sirens with my 91 year old mother in law to attend the seder at my religious brother in law's in Hadera... sometimes you just have to get past the fear and live... Chag Herut sameach

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