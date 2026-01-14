Future of Jewish

A comprehensive analysis reveals a prevalent Western misunderstanding of the Middle East. This perspective challenges the notion of misconception, positing that instead, Western actions are primarily driven by economic interests, particularly greed concerning oil resources. Such a viewpoint suggests that strategic decisions are less about genuine comprehension and more about the pursuit of vital commodities. Consequently, the dynamic between the West and the Middle East can be seen as a complex interplay of resource acquisition and geopolitical maneuvering. Understanding these underlying motivations is crucial for a more accurate interpretation of regional interactions.

A brief history reminder:

"Coup 53: The Story of How Operation Ajax Killed a Nascent Iranian Democracy

By Janet Levy

Playing the game of What if…? with history is usually futile. But sometimes it yields valuable lessons. For instance, What if the CIA and MI6 had not orchestrated the overthrow of Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in 1953? Consider one possibility – that Iran might have become a bastion of democracy and not what it is today, a threat to the interests of the U.S. and its allies and the biggest cause of instability in the Middle East."

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2023/04/coup_53_the_story_of_how_operation_ajax_killed_a_nascent_iranian_democracy.html

https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2020/01/world/us-iran-conflict-timeline-trnd/

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the man who was installed in Iran by Jimmy (peanut) Carter.

Background: Long-standing U.S.–Iran alliance

The U.S. had a close alliance with Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi for decades. This began in earnest after the CIA- and MI6-backed 1953 coup ousted Prime Minister Mossadegh and strengthened the Shah’s rule. That event greatly increased U.S. influence in Iran and helped set the stage for long-term domestic resentment at the monarchy’s ties to the West. ([Encyclopedia Britannica])

U.S. policy in 1978–1979 shifted amid crisis

By the late 1970s, mounting protests against the Shah’s authoritarian rule, economic problems, and repression turned into broad revolutionary unrest.

Human rights pressure:

President Jimmy Carter campaigned on human rights. This made the U.S. government less willing to support the Shah’s harsh repression of dissent compared with earlier administrations, weakening his position. ([Wikipedia])

Advisers and diplomacy:

Newly declassified documents show the Carter administration engaged in extensive contact with Khomeini’s allies and discouraged a last-ditch military coup to save the Shah. U.S. envoys also worked quietly to build accommodation between Khomeini’s circle and elements of Iran’s military. ([Wikipedia])

The Self-Preserving Tyrants

The Ayattollas and Mullahs

are tyrants who prioritize their self-preservation at the expense of their people and are essentially parasites on the body politic.

They view the state and its citizens not as entities to serve, but as resources to be exploited for their own benefit and continued hold on power.

Their rule is characterized by a fundamental inversion of governance: instead of governing for the welfare of the governed, they govern to protect their personal dominion.

Wonderful analysis. So I wonder how do we move to a fact based understanding of both the Middle East and the culture of immigrants who live tribalism and honor and political Islam?

