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bernie davis's avatar
bernie davis
10h

Muslims have killed 2.6 million blacks in Africa in the last 20 years

Muslims are killing Christians every day all over the world

There is a world wide Muslim religious war...

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
9h

A terrific article by Ido Singer! The Soviet Union is the one who came up with the absurd propaganda that Israel is a white settler colonial state and the Palestinians are poor, helpless colonized people robbed of their ancient homeland. It is propaganda that endures to this day. Nothing can be done to get rid of it accept try to share the facts. This framing has caused so many radicalized westerners especially young people, to see everything having to do with Israel through the lens of colonialism, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, genocide, you go down the list. But this isn’t the case, the situation is much more complex than that. It also obscures the fact that the real oppressor of the Palestinian people is NOT Israel. It is Fatah, Hamas and the Arab countries. If you’re looking for an apartheid against Palestinians, you’ll find it alright but not in Israel or the West Bank. But rather in Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. Fatah steal from their own people as do Hamas. Who exactly is the great oppressor of Palestinians here. You want to talk apartheid? Talk to ACTUAL victims of such an oppressive and evil system those black, Coloured and Asian South Africans who lived under the REAL apartheid and whom’s suffering you are trivializing by making that ridiculous comparison.

Genocide? Ethnic Cleansing? Colonialism? The Jewish people ironically enough experienced all those things and the Palestinians never have. On the first point, the Holocaust, that’s all I need to say. On ethnic cleansing that’s literally what almost every country Jews have ever lived in have done to them be of England, France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, Sicily, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, Egypt, Iraq, Yemen, Morocco, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran all expelled their Jewish populations at some point in history. By the way, this is also what the Jordanians did when they took East Jerusalem in 1948. Colonialism? Well, the Jews were colonial subjects of the Arabs for centuries and by the British Empire for decades. Going back to the apartheid point, Jews and Christians are forbidden to pray at the Temple Mount while Muslims can. Is that not a religious apartheid?

Funny how the Arabs one of the most prolific colonizers in history who conquered and oppressed the Jews, Kurds, Copts, Bedouins, Druze, Maronites, Mandeans, Berbers, Samaritans, and the Persians and who enslaved millions of white Europeans and black Africans are now the one’s crying oppression. Meanwhile, the Jews are the ultimate example of de-colonization and an indigenous people taking back their homeland in action! The Palestinians used this propaganda to try and make Israel look like the bad guys. But all the while they were shooting, stabbing and kidnapping people, massacring civilians, hijacking planes, blowing up buses full of schoolchildren, raping young women at music festivals, looting, sacking and burning civilian homes, and all sorts of other horrors. It doesn’t matter if they are oppressed people or not, that is NOT how you fight for a cause! The Civil Rights Movement in the United States didn’t need to do these things to get civil rights legislation passed and Jim Crow dismantled.

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