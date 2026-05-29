Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Stephen Korn, MD's avatar
Stephen Korn, MD
5h

A beautiful essay, Nachum! PS I will call my mother, promise 😊

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Mitzi Schwarz's avatar
Mitzi Schwarz
2h

One of my to do's this year is to participate in a stand up open mic night. I'm in LA; they're everywhere. I think I have close to 90 seconds of material already. Humor is the strongest weapon there is against pain. And, I love to laugh!

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