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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
13m

The NYT excels in salacious reporting and commentary. Always an agenda where the narrative is what counts not the facts or the truth. This has been true for decades. The 1619 project was peddled as history and the fact it received a pulitizer prize ( putz prize for brevity) is all the proof any honest person should need to understand where the paper and its so called journalists are coming from and the emotions they seek to manipulate. Beware of all your friends and neighbors ( and rabbis) who quote this rag as though it has any moral fiber.

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Joanne Kaufman's avatar
Joanne Kaufman
3m

I sighed with relief to see that the State of Israel is suing the NYT over the spreading of this abominable lie. I cancelled my NYT subscription in 2013 due to its flagrant bias against Israel. The paper represents the current version of yellow journalism.

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