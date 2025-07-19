Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alewifey's avatar
alewifey
2h

Israel and, to a lesser extent, the UAE are America's only reliable anti-terrorism intelligence partners in the middle east region. If the U.S.-Israel relationship deteriorates, Americans can expect to be blindsided in the future by foreign terrorist plots that U.S. intel is no longer able to anticipate and/or preemptively collapse.

The tragic irony here is that, when anti-terrorism resources work perfectly, the result is... absolutely nothing.

Just as with other forms of effective prevention, nobody can actually NOTICE anti-terrorism at work—so this benefit of the U.S. partnership with Israel (...just like the same benefit of the U.S.-Singapore partnership for monitoring terror plots in Asia, as long as we're here) goes unrecognized and unappreciated by the huge vast majority of Americans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Golenberg's avatar
Robert Golenberg
2h

It seems as though 100% of the Muslims are Anti-Israel. I’d like to hear one that isn’t. Their numbers are growing exponentially. Ours are going the other direction. Since we live in a country where everybody gets one vote, it’s not looking good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture