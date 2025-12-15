Future of Jewish

Danny Rosenstein
1h

This letter can also be addressed to Starmer, Macron and Carney who’ve placated the Islamists, turned a blind eye to the explosion of antisemitism and repeated demonstrably false blood libels. Their countries are just as hostile to and dangerous for Jews as Australia. The UK, France and Canada are ripe for their own Bondi Beach.

Richard Baker
1h

"The fact that Jews were in the synagogue at 4:10 in the morning" seems to have amazed this political chameleon. I'm Catholic and we individually engage hourly at what we call Adoration 24 hours a day and I do my turn at it from 0100-0200. Would HE be shocked if he knew that? Finally, anywhere there are Islamics in any number it seems the political clowns fall all over themselves to favorably respond to every aberrant twitch from these people, the US not excepted and I use Minnesota, as a perfect example.

