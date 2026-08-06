Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
10h

SUPERB JOSHUA! THANK YOU! All our Jewish brothers and sisters should be proud of their wonderful heritage. They are still here while others have long ago perished. They're still strong, and they're still blessing the entire world. Hooray for the Jewish people!!!

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Robert's avatar
Robert
9h

Re: "Judaism gave the world a moral language that later flowed through Christianity and Islam"

As far as I can see none of Judaism's moral language forward through Islam. Unlike Judaism's rabbinic tradition, which allows for the reinterpretation of the Torah, Islam apparently has no equivalent change mechanism. This is why they remain stuck in the 7th-century, barbaric and hateful thinking of their founder.

Just because you have a book that talks about a god and claim connectedness to earlier actual religions shouldn't qualify you as a religion, at least not in the way we think of Judaism and Christianity.

When a group of people adopt a supremacist ideology that all non-believers must be killed, converted, taxed or enslaved, or that the highest reward you can earn is as a martyr, that is not a religion. It is a death cult.

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