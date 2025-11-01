Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Holland's avatar
Rob Holland
3h

I am a Christian who is an ally of Jews and Israel. I will continue to speak out against anti-semitism. I will continue to attend “Walk with Israel” marches.

Thank you for this beautifully written letter. I am deeply ashamed at what has been happening in Canada and the reticence of our leaders to put a stop to it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pam Pasake's avatar
Pam Pasake
4h

Beautifully put... I also have two very close friends whose silence is very telling. Over lunch, a couple of months ago, I mentioned how difficult it was to be Jewish right now. Not only were they silent, but they didn't look at me. Needless to say, I'm reevaluating friendships. Additionally, my niece and I were talking and she said, "I find myself wondering which of my friends would hide me." If that doesn't give you chills...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture