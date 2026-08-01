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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
34m

Nahum, this is really an open letter to you—and to anyone who has any influence with what I call the Jewish swamp: our large, bloated Jewish organizations that constantly ask for money but too often fail to address what I believe are our most urgent needs.

You've written a wonderful letter to young Jews. But let me suggest something that I believe would make an even bigger difference.

Every Jewish school and every Jewish institution should make self-defense training mandatory for Jewish children. Not optional. Not something only wealthy parents can afford through private lessons. Mandatory, and funded by our Jewish organizations.

Let me be absolutely clear: this is not a call to violence. It's the exact opposite. Nothing gives a young person more confidence than knowing they can take care of themselves if they have to. Confident people are less likely to be victims, and bullies are, by nature, cowards who usually prey on those they think won't fight back.

I've been writing letters and posting this idea for the past two years, and nothing ever seems to come of it. But I remain convinced it's one of the most important things we could do.

When I was young, becoming involved with the JDL changed me. Yes, the JDL was criticized, and in some instances deservedly so because some members went too far. But the principle of Jewish self-defense was never wrong. Learning how to defend yourself isn't about becoming violent. It's about having the confidence and ability to avoid violence whenever possible.

I would go even further. Why stop with children? Offer the same training to seniors as well. Imagine a Jewish community where no student graduates high school without basic self-defense skills and every older Jew who wants that training has access to it. Within just a few years, I believe it would fundamentally change the confidence and resilience of our community.

Will it happen? Sadly, I doubt it. It doesn't seem to be on the agenda of the Jewish swamp. But if we're serious about preparing the next generation, let's stop talking only about antisemitism and start giving young Jews practical tools to face it with confidence.

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Alon's avatar
Alon
39m

Excellent article. Should be required reading by all Jews, young and old.

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