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Future of Jewish

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Hello9's avatar
Hello9
2h

Your essay is outstanding in every way. The weaponization of anti-racism by so-called "progressives"--many of them in the "as a Jew" crowd--is a terrible thing. The harm that this toxic mindset can create is truly frightening. Jews don't deserve it--enough already! It needs to stop now.

Thank you for making this absolutely clear.

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
17m

Excellent essay. Jews are historically and to this current day the most oppressed people in the world, yet the arbitrary classifications assigned to Jews are intentionally determined to continue to oppress Jews, both by putting Jews in a class not considered in need of protection, and even worse, a class that has been determined to be guilty of oppressing others. Considering Jews a religious category only ignores the science behind DNA studies which show Jews, if not recent converts to Judaism, can be identified through their DNA and put into racial classifications such as Ashkenazic or Sephardic. Is there a genetic category that identifies a person as Christian? As Muslim? As Hindu? As atheist? The Askenazic classification serves to differentiate Jews from Eastern Europe and Russia from the non Jewish Europeans with whom Jews lived among for hundreds of years.

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