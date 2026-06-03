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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
9h

Ido, I agree with your article, but I would take it a step further.

The irony is that while much of this activism may do very little to change reality in Gaza, it does have enormous consequences here in the West.

It influences elections. It pressures politicians. It shapes public opinion. It affects universities, media coverage, corporate policies, and cultural attitudes. In that sense, it is far more successful than many of us would like to admit.

Part of the reason is exactly what you describe. The keffiyeh has become fashionable. It has become a symbol that allows people to signal virtue, belonging, and identity. For many young people, it looks rebellious, compassionate, and socially approved all at the same time.

When I was young, people wore bell bottoms because they were cool. Today, some people wear a keffiyeh for the same reason. The difference is that this particular fashion statement carries political consequences.

That's why I think many of us underestimate it. We look at a protest, a hashtag, a scarf, or an encampment and say, "What did it accomplish?" But the cumulative effect is enormous. It normalizes ideas. It recruits supporters. It creates social pressure. It influences institutions. And eventually it influences policy.

In that sense, our opponents have run a remarkably successful propaganda campaign. They have managed to turn a political cause into a cultural identity and a fashion statement at the same time.

What is our equivalent? What is our slogan? What is our symbol? What is our cultural movement? We don't seem to have one. We don't market our story. We don't package our ideas. We don't make Jewish pride, Zionism, or support for Israel something people feel excited to display publicly.

Meanwhile, the other side understands the power of symbols, slogans, fashion, and social pressure.

And that is why they are destroying us in the propaganda war.

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
9h

Absolutely. They should be ashamed but they're too stupid and egotistical to know it. They'll trip over their hypocrisy yet 🤬

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