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Arnon Rubinstein's avatar
Arnon Rubinstein
3h

The brain rot and rabid Israel-obsession to explain absolutely everything continues to excavate new layers of stupidity I didn’t know existed - I could not agree more - 'Reality exceeds imagination'

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

Good article. I think we've reached the point where we already know who the enemy is and what the slogans are. Instead of spending so much time analyzing them, we should be strengthening our own side.

Israel is extraordinarily strong on the battlefield, yet we're remarkably weak in the information war. We have no unified strategy, and we're almost always reacting instead of setting the agenda. Until that changes, we'll keep fighting on their terms instead of ours.

Once again, I come back to the large Jewish organizations. Too many are neither accountable nor accessible to the communities they claim to represent. If we're serious about winning the battle of ideas, we need stronger leadership, a coherent strategy, and organizations that answer to the people they're supposed to serve—not just react after the damage is already done.

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