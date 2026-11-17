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This is a guest essay by Ted Goldstein , a Jewish educator and poet.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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For a culture so obsessed with Adolf Hitler and Nazism, we know remarkably little about the man himself and his mythological struggle against what he believed was the greatest evil in the world: the Jews.

Given that virtually every debate on the internet eventually invokes Hitler and his rise to power, you would think we would have developed a deep understanding of who he was, what he believed, and how exactly he came to power. But we haven’t.

So far, the best work I have encountered on the subject is “Hitler’s World View” by Eberhard Jäckel, who explains how Hitler’s antisemitism dominated virtually every aspect of his political thought.

Antisemitism, more than anything else, was the focal point of Hitler’s worldview. Hitler hated the Jews far more than he loved the Aryans, and a similar obsession has come to define the anti-Zionists. They hate Israel more than they love the Palestinians, which is why they seem so remarkably indifferent to how much Palestinian blood is on Hamas’ hands. They need that blood for their propaganda.

There is a historical argument, usually advanced by Nazi sympathizers, that Hitler would have won World War II had he not invaded the Soviet Union. According to Jäckel, however, this theory fundamentally misunderstands Hitler’s revolutionary philosophy and the worldview that drove his decisions.

In Hitler’s mind, he was waging a righteous revolution against the oppressive Jewish powers of the world. He was the brave freedom fighter confronting a world of Jewish lackeys and co-conspirators. Aryans were the truly indigenous Europeans, and they had every right to remove the Jewish colonial forces from their midst by any means necessary.

This righteous war was not merely against the Jews themselves, but against an entire world that Hitler believed had fallen under their influence. Hitler was not a warmonger; he was a revolutionary. At least, that is how he saw himself. And unless we understand that distinction, we will never understand why so many modern-day Nazis and their ideological descendants see themselves as righteous revolutionaries rather than the hateful extremists they actually are.

Not long ago, I had a conversation with an old peer of mine, someone I had known through Youth and Government in high school. This particular individual was a graduate of not one but two highly gifted magnet schools in Los Angeles, which makes what followed all the more remarkable.

He objected to how much I had been talking about the rise of antisemitism online. According to him, I was using antisemitism to distract from the “real issue.” And what, exactly, was this real issue? The “goals of the Israeli-American Ruling Class” and the propaganda it was supposedly using to distract people from the alleged Palestinian genocide.

Apparently, there is an Israeli-American Ruling Class, and neither you nor I received an invitation to join. What a snub! But, more seriously, compare his phrase, “the goals of the Israeli-American Ruling Class,” with another rather famous one: “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.”

The resemblance is difficult to miss, even if the people invoking these conspiracies would prefer that we did.

Now, it is worth remembering that the person who said this to me does not identify as a Nazi. He isn’t antisemitic, he assured me. And perhaps his worldview isn’t just antisemitic. Perhaps it has grown into something even bigger. After all, as he explained, the real danger is the “Israeli-AMERICAN ruling class.” He isn’t merely worried about what the Jews are up to; he is worried about the Americans, too.

At virtually every pro-Israel rally I have attended, people proudly wave American flags. One of the most popular designs combines the Israeli and American flags into one. Yet I cannot recall seeing a single American flag at an anti-Israel rally. Palestinian flags, on the other hand, are everywhere. And around the world, particularly in places like London, anti-Zionist protesters have taken to tearing down and defacing the very symbols of the nations in which they live.

Back in 2021, anti-Zionists were largely content with defacing Jewish institutions and icons. Anti-Zionism was, in practice, antisemitism dressed up as political activism. But the movement has since expanded its ambitions. Today, anti-Zionism is no longer merely anti-Jewish or anti-Israel. It has become anti-everything.

Anti-Zionism, we are told, is about freeing Palestine from the Israeli-American ruling class. But what, exactly, is Palestine? Apparently, anything under the occupation of the Israeli-American ruling class. And what is under the occupation of this mysterious ruling class? Everything, it seems.

This brings us back to Hitler.

Hitler believed that Germany was fighting a two-front war against a vast Jewish conspiracy. On the Western Front, he faced the Jewish capitalists and bankers who had supposedly corrupted British and American society with their money. On the Eastern Front, he faced the Jewish Bolsheviks who were supposedly using communism to control the Soviet Union. In Hitler’s imagination, he was surrounded on all sides by enemies who were conspiring to silence him, undermine him, and keep him out of power.

I imagine that members of the recently disbanded chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace (which is neither Jewish nor for peace) would offer a remarkably similar account of their struggle against the Israeli-American ruling class. Perhaps the greatest irony of this newfangled conspiracy theory is that its adherents are so consumed by their fear of Jewish power that they cannot even recognize when they have gotten exactly what they wanted.

Consider one particularly revealing episode involving Mohammed El-Kurd, the Palestinian anti-Zionist and poet who, along with numerous others, protested outside The New York Times building. And what were they demanding? That the newspaper’s coverage of the war in Gaza become even less favorable to Israel.

I couldn’t stop myself from laughing. The New York Times could hardly be more anti-Israel than it already is if its headquarters were relocated to Qatar.

For years, the newspaper has promoted narratives sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and hostile to Israel. It has even employed journalists accused of having been embedded with Hamas and possessing advance knowledge of the October 7th attacks. We have seen how quickly it has attributed hospital explosions to Israel and how slowly it has corrected those claims when contrary evidence emerged. One of the most influential newspapers in the free world has repeatedly amplified Hamas propaganda, and even after facing considerable backlash, it continues down the same path.

And the anti-Zionists still want more.

Of course they do. Because The New York Times is still controlled by a Jewish family. It might be a thoroughly assimilated Jewish family that, in my view, sells out the Jewish People day in and day out, but it is Jewish nonetheless. And that, according to the logic of the conspiracy, is enough to make it part of the Israeli-American ruling class, regardless of what the newspaper actually publishes.

This is what makes anti-Zionism fundamentally revolutionary. It is a movement far more interested in overthrowing the established “Zionist Power” than in actually “Freeing Palestine.” That is why it calls itself anti-Zionism rather than Palestinian nationalism, or something along those lines. It is defined far more by what it opposes than by what it hopes to build.

And because Zionism, in the anti-Zionist imagination, encompasses virtually anything the Israeli-American ruling class has supposedly gotten its greedy hands on, the struggle can never really end. There will always be another institution to overthrow, another symbol to deface, another conspiracy to expose, and another enemy to defeat. The only way to stop Zionism, according to this worldview, is through constant struggle.

In German, the word for struggle is kampf — the same word that appears in the title of Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto, “Mein Kampf” (“My Struggle”). Which brings us to Winston Churchill.

Churchill saved the world from fascism, full stop. No man did more to actively oppose the spread of evil in the 20th century. Yet long before he became the towering historical figure we know today, he was treated as an outdated relic whose old-fashioned ideas were considered passé, reactionary, and oppressive.

In 1923, Churchill found himself outside Parliament. And although he would later return to government, he spent much of the period before World War II politically isolated, particularly as his warnings about Nazi Germany grew louder. While his contemporaries celebrated the promise of a new world order, the Kellogg-Briand Pact, and Charles Lindbergh’s brave crossing of the Atlantic, Churchill remained deeply suspicious of the fashionable optimism of his age.

Whereas much of Britain’s political establishment preferred silence, Churchill was shouting. He warned about the dangers of German rearmament, the delusions of appeasement, and the catastrophic consequences of refusing to confront an enemy whose intentions were already plain to see. He was ridiculed, dismissed, and treated as a man hopelessly out of step with the times.

But as the 1930s progressed, Churchill’s warnings became increasingly difficult to ignore. The politicians who had spent years dismissing him were forced to confront the possibility that the man they had treated as a relic understood the danger better than they did. And when Britain finally faced the crisis that its political establishment had done so much to enable, Churchill emerged as the man with the moral courage to lead the nation through it.

Now, that same man’s legacy is being defaced by people who insist that they themselves are on the right side of history. The irony, naturally, is lost on them.

Surely Lord Halifax and Neville Chamberlain believed they were on the right side of history when they advocated appeasement. Hitler, too, believed history would vindicate him. Every revolutionary movement, no matter how destructive, can convince itself that its struggle is righteous and its enemies are evil. That conviction does not make it so.

And yet, few historical figures are more widely recognized for having stood on the right side of history than Winston Churchill. He recognized the evil of Nazism when others rationalized it, confronted it when others appeased it, and helped defeat it when the fate of the free world hung in the balance.

Unless, of course, you find yourself on Hitler’s side of history.