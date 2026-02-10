Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SJ Sager's avatar
SJ Sager
13m

Excellent piece. However I have not encountered an anti-Zionist who "opposes Israeli policies while preserving liberal norms." There are many Zionists who fit that description, actually. In my experience, anti-Zionism is exclusionary by its very definition: a movement defined not by its ideals but by what it hates.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture