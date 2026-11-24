Adolf Hitler announcing a declaration of war against the United States in December 1941 (photo: Wikipedia)

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This is a guest essay by Elana Gomel , an academic and writer.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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Do antisemites actually hate Jews?

The question appears to be nonsensical. Of course they do.

Antisemites hate Jews; racists hate blacks; transphobes hate transgender people, and so on. We have been conditioned by online activism to reduce ideology to emotion. Bigots hate because they are hateful.

The proliferation of “phobias” — Islamophobia, fatphobia, transphobia — suggests that the world is populated by ravening lunatics who arbitrarily target some protected group in order to vent their negativity. The political map has been reduced to a kindergarten chart of “good” (tolerant and loving) versus “bad” (hateful and intolerant). The rainbow-colored “Love is Love” signs popping up on suburban lawns are expressions of a self-satisfied virtue that can turn violent on a dime without losing any of its smugness.

After all, it is a good thing to hate the haters. Or, as Charlie Kirk’s accused killer put it: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Antisemitism and its latest manifestation in the guise of “anti-Zionism” seem to fit perfectly into this therapeutic paradigm of politics. The classic history of antisemitism by scholar Robert Wistrich is subtitled “The Longest Hatred.” Not surprisingly, many Jews have been flabbergasted by the explosion of hate in the wake of October 7th. We have all seen social media posts in which shell-shocked Jews recount how friends, neighbors, and even relatives seemingly turned overnight into hostile strangers.

Surely, the thinking goes, if we can just explain ourselves better, remonstrate with them, and demonstrate that we are good people, this irrational hatred will give way to love or, at the very least, acceptance.

Alas, no amount of explanation seems to help; no appeal to the better angels of antisemites’ nature seems capable of stemming the tide of libels, cancellations, and violence. And the reason is that we are looking at antisemitism all wrong.

Antisemitism is epistemology, not hatred.

On October 4, 1943, Heinrich Himmler, one of the most powerful figures in Nazi Germany, delivered his infamous speech in Posen (now Poznań, Poland). In it, he explained why he considered the extermination of the Jewish People necessary:

“I am referring here to the evacuation of the Jews, the extermination of the Jewish people. … And then they all come along, the 80 million worthy Germans, and each one has his one decent Jew. Of course, the others are swine, but this one, he is a first-rate Jew. … [W]e know how difficult it would be for us if today under bombing raids and the hardships and deprivations of war if we were still to have the Jews in every city as secret saboteurs, agitators, and inciters.”



Note two important things about Himmler’s speech. First, he acknowledges the psychological difficulty of murdering defenseless men, women, and children. Indeed, there were documented cases of members of the Einsatzgruppen breaking down under the psychological strain of mass murder. This runs counter to the commonly held belief that only psychopaths are capable of embracing radical ideologies and carrying them to their logical conclusions.

Second, Himmler does not present hatred as the justification for the Final Solution. Rather, he presents the extermination of the Jews as something that simply needs to be done, however difficult or unpleasant the task might be.

But why?

Adolf Hitler regarded the Jews as a race rather than an ethnicity or a religion. In his conception of the world, humanity was divided into distinct races that he treated almost as different species, with the Aryan race at the pinnacle of human existence. The Jews, meanwhile, constituted the “anti-race” — malevolent alien shapeshifters whose machinations were responsible for all the evil in the world. We had to be exterminated not for what we did but for what we were.

Hatred need not enter into such a calculation. You do not necessarily hate black widow spiders or venomous snakes, but you would exterminate them without a second thought if they invaded your home. Or, as Auschwitz physician Fritz Klein said when asked how he, a doctor, could participate in mass murder:

“Of course I am a doctor and I want to preserve life. And out of respect for human life, I would remove a gangrenous appendix from a diseased body. The Jew is the gangrenous appendix in the body of mankind.”



The worldview of the ideological antisemite is chillingly reminiscent of science fiction. He inhabits a world that has been conquered by aliens, who are working behind the scenes to destroy the “good people.” War, exploitation, poverty, and even personal misfortune can all be attributed to this single source. There is no room for randomness, accident, contingency, or unpredictability. Everything aligns perfectly; everything fits together; everything is the effect of a single cause.

The history of antisemitic conspiracy theories could fill volumes. But even a cursory dip into the murky waters of social media will dredge up more examples than one could possibly need. Recently, Future of Jewish guest writer Ted Goldstein published an essay describing a conversation with an anti-Zionist friend:

“He objected to how much I had been talking about the rise of antisemitism online. According to him, I was using antisemitism to distract from the ‘real issue.’ And what, exactly, was this real issue? The ‘goals of the Israeli-American Ruling Class’ and the propaganda it was supposedly using to distract people from the alleged Palestinian genocide.”



Note that the rhetoric here is based on class rather than race. But this makes little difference to the underlying narrative structure. “They” are manipulating the media and society at large to advance their nefarious goals. “They” are omnipotent, omnipresent, and single-minded in their malevolence. Strip away the fashionable political terminology, and we are left with a familiar villain: the Jews.

Why would anybody believe this nonsense? Because it provides one with a ready-made epistemology that explains, quite literally, everything.

History is chaotic. The future is unpredictable. Individuals often find themselves powerless in the face of abstract economic and cultural forces they do not understand. The epistemology of antisemitism offers as perfect an antidote to the chaos of human experience as one could wish for. It renders the incomprehensible comprehensible, the unpredictable predictable, and the seemingly unrelated intimately connected.

None of this requires hatred. Antisemitism is not simply an emotion that can be defused through therapy or dispelled through persuasion. It is a coherent worldview founded on the delusion of coherence.

The elevation of Palestinianism into an “omnicause” is a contemporary expression of this epistemology. If Israel can somehow be implicated in every conceivable injustice in the world, then its elimination becomes a prerequisite for universal liberation. In its most extreme incarnation, the logic is that, since “the Jews” are the single cause of all evil, their extermination will usher in a utopia. See Heinrich Himmler above.

Historian Richard Hofstadter’s 1964 essay “The Paranoid Style in American Politics” does not deal specifically with Jew-hatred. And yet, it is required reading for anyone seeking to understand the epistemology of antisemitism. After providing numerous examples of the paranoid style in various supposed conspiracies involving Masons, Catholics, slaveholders, communists, and so on, Hofstadter describes the mindset underlying them all:

“As a member of the avant-garde who is capable of perceiving the conspiracy before it is fully obvious to an as yet unaroused public, the paranoid is a militant leader. He does not see social conflict as something to be mediated and compromised, in the manner of the working politician. Since what is at stake is always a conflict between absolute good and absolute evil, what is necessary is not compromise but the will to fight things out to a finish. Since the enemy is thought of as being totally evil and totally unappeasable, he must be totally eliminated.”



Hofstadter identifies two additional features of the paranoid style, both of which are conspicuous in contemporary antisemitism and conspiratorial anti-Zionism. The first is the attribution of almost supernatural powers to the enemy:

The enemy is clearly delineated: He is a perfect model of malice, a kind of amoral superman — sinister, ubiquitous, powerful, cruel, sensual, luxury-loving. Unlike the rest of us, the enemy is not caught in the toils of the vast mechanism of history, himself a victim of his past, his desires, his limitations. He wills (indeed, he manufactures) the mechanism of history, or tries to deflect the normal course of history in an evil way.

The conspiracy theories surrounding the so-called “Epstein ruling class,” insofar as they portray a Jewish cabal manipulating the world, constitute the newest incarnation of the old Nazi stereotype of the sexually predatory Jew who manipulates the course of history to satisfy his own malevolent desires.

Hofstadter’s second observation is even more important. We have all witnessed the torrents of so-called “scholarship” spilling out of academia and the media, purporting to “prove” that Israel is a “white-supremacist settler colony” whose sole raison d’être is to massacre helpless Palestinians. If antisemitism were simply a matter of hatred, why bother expending so much intellectual energy producing endless tomes of pseudo-history?

As Hofstadter explains:

“A final characteristic of the paranoid style is related to the quality of its pedantry. One of the impressive things about paranoid literature is the contrast between its fantasized conclusions and the almost touching concern with factuality it invariably shows. It produces heroic strivings for evidence to prove that the unbelievable is the only thing that can be believed.”



The sheer volume of evidence amassed by the paranoid is not an indication of his intellectual curiosity.

On the contrary, the conclusion has already been established, and the purpose of his intellectual exertions is to make every conceivable fact conform to it. Evidence that contradicts the conspiracy can itself be interpreted as evidence of the extraordinary sophistication of the conspiracy. What appears to the paranoid as a relentless pursuit of truth is, in fact, a relentless defense of a predetermined truth.

Remember that Hofstadter is not writing about anti-Zionism, antisemitism, or Palestinianism. He is describing a mindset that cannot contend with complexity, randomness, or chaos, and which, in order to escape the intolerable messiness of reality, retreats into the science-fictional world of the Illuminati, Reptilian Overlords — and Jews.

This is why the question of whether antisemites really hate Jews is ultimately beside the point. A man can like his Jewish neighbor, admire a Jewish colleague, or even marry a Jew without necessarily abandoning the epistemology of antisemitism. As Himmler observed, everybody has his “one decent Jew.” The existence of decent Jews does not invalidate the conspiracy any more than the existence of an individual exception invalidates what the conspiracist believes to be a universal rule.

We Jews, meanwhile, exhaust ourselves trying to convince people of our decency, as though our problem were a deficit of affection rather than our assigned role in somebody else’s grand theory of human existence.

This kind of ideological paranoia cannot be cured by demonstrating that we are lovable. The only effective response to the epistemology of antisemitism is to refuse to play the game. The Jewish People are alive and well, and we have no obligation to reconcile our existence with somebody else’s delusions about how the world works.

And if, in your mind, our survival is an indication that Earth has been conquered by aliens, deal with it. The Reptilian Overlords are watching you.