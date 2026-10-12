Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
3hEdited

Thank you for analysing your previous antisemitism Mr Gage. This is very decent indeed of you. Human beings are very simple creatures when we are run through our Emotions: the Fickle and unstable balance of our Emotions is such that Fear so easily turns to Hatred in times of want. Then the worst aspects of our own thoughts is Projected onto the Eternal ‘Other’. Jews have then always sadly provided this scapegoat function. The Darkside of Human Nature does the rest. We thankfully have our own Country to protect us now. Best wishes, and many thanks for your posting which is very much appreciated.

Reply
Share
Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
2h

Lucas, I found the concept of your article of interest. I believe you're an italian american, but that is irrelevant to my point.

I read as far as 'a people who had been received as guests had come to run the house, that my country was being steered by someone who wasn’t from it.', after which I just scanned the rest of the article,

In Britain, we Jews number some 220,000 plus or minus. The antisemitism and obsession with Israel seen by our politicians and within many other institutions, is causing 'the elephant in the room to be missed'.

Jews have lived within the land in a peaceful and constructive way, perpetuating everything 'great' about Great Britain. Whereas the 'elephant in the room' in most western societies is their Islamisation, together with the islamic jihad that the world has seen for the past 30 years.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture