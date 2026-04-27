Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ECB's avatar
ECB
2h

We Jews who still care about this explosion of antisemitism (I deliberately exclude the ex-Jews of the left who have traded their Judaism and solidarity as a people for the Marxist siren song) should universally agree to refer to Spain by its old name in recognition of its emerging cultural/religious future-Al Andalus. Maybe if it appears in print (or pixels) enough, the non-crazy residents of the Iberian Peninsula will begin to wake up.

Reply
Share
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
12m

I agree with every word except, "Spain deserves better than a leader who treats it so casually, and so does the truth."

I admire that you are looking at the people in the best possible light, but I think it's undeserved. Spain appears to be an even more deeply Jewhating country than Ireland. Did you see that video from the recent festival with Spaniard after Spaniard cackling about how funny killing Jews is; or the other one where the townsfolk burned Netanyahu festooned with the Start of David vin effigy? When (if) the Spanish people start to speak up against this toxic hatred and scapegoating, then I'll agree they deserve better.

Until then, fuck Spain.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture