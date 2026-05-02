Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Larry Bone's avatar
Larry Bone
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Thanks for this article! It's very difficult to not get upset with all the antisemitism being very widespread by major media. But crucial to realize the very real strength from which it can be resisted and ultimately dismantled. It doesn’t mean it will be easy. But it is important as you say to realize the strengths that are already present.

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