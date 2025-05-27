Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garinè Mooradian's avatar
Garinè Mooradian
30m

Just from reading the title yes but mostly it’s a spiritual problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Count Metalmind's avatar
Count Metalmind
26m

Trying to pathologize anyone who dares to question sacred narratives by labeling them mentally ill. What a transparently desperate tactic! If the "facts and history" he invokes were so unassailable, there'd be no need to resort to such cheap psychological cudgels. This isn't serious analysis. It's a blatant attempt to shut down any real inquiry.

And let's be honest, this entire "Future of Jewish" publication has the glossy sheen and hollow echo of pure, well-funded propaganda. You can almost smell the money poured into crafting these pronouncements. They're not seeking truth. They're manufacturing consent, and it's an insult to any thinking mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture