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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
1h

Vanessa, you really touched a nerve with this article.

I was one of those people who marched for civil rights. I was one of those people who supported gay rights. I was one of those people who supported women's equality. Like many Jews of my generation, I believed that solidarity meant reciprocity and that standing up for others would create lasting alliances based on shared principles.

What October 7 and its aftermath taught me is a much harder lesson. Many of those alliances turned out to be far more conditional than we believed. When Jews were the victims, many of the people and movements we had supported either went silent, rationalized what happened, or quickly redirected blame back onto us.

It is disappointing. It is painful. But it is also reality, and reality has to be faced honestly.

That doesn't mean we become bitter. It means we stop being naïve. We keep plugging along, keep building our own communities, keep defending ourselves, and keep standing up for what is right, but without the illusion that others will necessarily stand up for us in return.

And on the cultural point you make, I would strongly recommend a book that one of my subscribers suggested to me: Black Rednecks and White Liberals by Thomas Sowell. Whether people agree with every conclusion or not, it challenges many assumptions and forces readers to think more deeply about culture, behavior, success, and responsibility.

In any case, I think you're right on target. This is an uncomfortable conversation, but it is one that needs to be had.

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Alan Segal's avatar
Alan Segal
1m

For decades many black leaders have monopolized the victim label. It became an industry. After October 7th and before, when Jews became the oppressed, blacks had to share that seat at the table and weren’t happy. Their response was to turn against any who would challenge their exclusive narrative.

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