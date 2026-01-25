Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
2h

I have never understood this. Turning against your own never results in what you hope for. It is cowardice pure and simple

Reply
Share
Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
2h

Jews who turn against their fellow Jews should learn a lesson from history - misplaced loyalty doesn't end well.

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/p-151338295

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture