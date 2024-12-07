Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Crystal's avatar
Jason Crystal
Dec 7, 2024

For many Jews it’s reawakened their sense of Jewish identity. Far from breaking us, they are uniting us and we are becoming stronger each and everyday.

I know many who have started sending their kids to Jewish schools and attending synagogue that had previously abandoned their faith.

We will survive and thrive. On the other hand, those who succumb to the dangerous mind rot that is antisemitism are exposing themselves, not only in their hatred for Jews, but in celebrating all acts of violence (for example assassination attempts on Trump, assassination of former UHC CEO recently). As more people come to understand their worldview and find it repugnant they will become weaker, while we Jews in the Diaspora form stronger bonds with Israelis.

We are entering a golden age of Judaism. We may bend, but we will not break.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
enrique waterhouse's avatar
enrique waterhouse
Dec 7, 2024

Here in Argentina we live in harmony in that respect. Our very large jewish community live in peace. We have a lot of problems, political, social and economic but antisemitism is in the margins. There are loonies in every country. Our president is an ally of Israel and hopefully we will move our embassy to Jerusalem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture