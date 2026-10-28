Future of Jewish is the ultimate newsletter by and for people passionate about Judaism and Israel. Subscribe to better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world.
Arab Israelis just ruined a favorite lie about Israel.
Somewhere, an “anti-Israel” activist is trying to explain why Arab voters deciding Israel’s political future is still apartheid.
Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish worl…
Subscribe for free to continue reading
Enter your email and get every post from Future of Jewish.