Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Miss Jane Dowsing's avatar
Miss Jane Dowsing
1h

Arabs shouldn't be allowed to govern in any areas of authority within Israel at all, not even within the Knesset.

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Judith Schmell's avatar
Judith Schmell
11m

I could not agree more.

The decision to allow Arabs on the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee is tantamount to national suicide.

When the missiles start flying, we Israelis will have our hands tied.

All this in the name of Just Not Bibi.

More important than an equal draft.

More important than zionism.

More important than democracy.

More important than survival.

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