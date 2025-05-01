Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Dana Ramos
1h

WHEN will Israel finish the job? There is no living side-by-side with any of them, and the new Middle East plan must get underway and get the terrorists (including the civilian terrorists) OUT. I'm getting so frustrated. And they are still holding hostages. What happened to "Release the hostages now or all hell will break loose?" FINISH IT.

Diane Steiner
32m

I hope Israel has a secret plan to take care of this problem permanently. All Palestinians know is destruction and hate. The idea that there is a belief a negotiation could actually take place is a farce. They don't care about negotiations; they only care about the death of Jews. We've seen over and over again that anything "agreed" upon by them is not to be trusted. I heard they picked up several of these arsonists. If they are members of families who live in Israel, their families should be removed from Israel. There should be no tolerance for any of it, or they will continue to find more ways to wipe out Israelis.

