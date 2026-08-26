Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Moses Maimonides's avatar
Moses Maimonides
1h

I have a simplistic answer. An agent refuses to take on a work because of Jew-hatred or fear thereof? SUE them. There has to be a cost to these schmucks.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
1h

Looks like the Literary world has a very SMALL TENT. I guess those committed to diversity and inclusiveness include only certain kinds of people.

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