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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
4h

Nothing has changed since 1975 in the UN. In fact, it even got worse:

Chaim Herzog Speech to the UN on ‘Zionism is Racism’

Below is Israeli Ambassador Chaim Herzog’s historic November 10, 1975 speech delivered right after the U.N. declared that “Zionism is racism.” The resolution was repealed in 1991, but its spirit tragically lives on in the form of the U.N.’s enduring obsession with condemning Israel.

https://youtu.be/xn8JAXUf97E

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
2h

Those who falsely claim to protect the marginalized and those who are oppressed themselves do their utmost to marginalize and silence the most oppressed minority throughout history and to this present day, that being the Jew. All their distortions and lies about Zionism and Israel are meant to obscure the marginalizatio of the Jew. The fact that accomodating Jews, abused and cowed by the persistent hatred, decide to go along and provide cover is irrelevant to the hatred and not surprising.

What is more surprising are the Jew haters who don't use Zionism and Israel to obscure their devil spawned animosity towards Jews but boldly declare their desire to see Jews genocided, and so go after the low hanging fruit, the compliant Jew, with gusto and don't care what this or that compliant Jew might say, only that they are Jews.

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