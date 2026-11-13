Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Jeffrey G. Shapiro's avatar
Jeffrey G. Shapiro
5h

Machiavelli said that it is better to be feared than loved. 2000 years of history prove beyond any doubt that the world will never love Jews, and the events of the past three years have driven home the point. Maybe it’s time to try the alternative.

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Jonathan Lautman's avatar
Jonathan Lautman
4hEdited

As Dara Horn says, they love us when we're staring soulfully from behind babed wire; as an armed nation capable of defending herself, not so much. It's possible for any older Jewish person in America now to look back on sixty or seventy years of feeling accepted and to realize, incident by incident and person by person, that the feeling was a mirage.

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