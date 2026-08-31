Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
3h

NDS is a variant of TDS. They cannot do anything right and are blamed for everything wrong. It may become dormant after they leave government but it will be resurrected every time anything happens that anything goes wrong and there’s a need to blame something- just like “long covid”. And the world turns ignoring us. So enjoy life - we are just passing through.

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Ivan Berkowitz's avatar
Ivan Berkowitz
3h

The issue today is that from the desert fighting for its existence, Israel has emerged as a megapower…the world has a problem in accepting a Jewish state with such a crowning achievement!

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