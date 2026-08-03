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Future of Jewish

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
4h

Maybe the Jews should get together and hold their own convention or symposium on cancer research. There are enough Jewish scientists and medical researchers that they really could do this on their own. Stop whining. Stop asking the Jew-haters to let them into their club. We really don't need them but we need Jewish scientists who want to save lives.

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
4hEdited

There is no greater cause now in the West than the Anti-Zionist crusade to destroy Israel, it is a mandatory Progressive belief and a litmus test that separates the Good people from the Bad.

Like all mass manias aimed at Jews, it is metaphysical, existential and conspiratorial and has taken on a life of its own that has blown far past any tangible causes or reasoned arguments.

Israel is now the West's Emmanuel Goldstein (it's not a coincidence that Orwell made him Jewish), a condensed symbol of evil and the scapegoat that's been piled with all the modern neuroses of the post-God West—settler-colonial, genocide, racism, apartheid etc—the Jewish scapegoat ritual being maybe the last shared belief that can gather a critical mass of true-believing secular Westerners.

The Free Palestine! cult doesn't actually care about the actual Palestinians, they encourage every one of their terrorist schemes even when it's obvious this will only further immiserate them, and they would gladly see a million Palestinians killed if it meant that Israel died too.

Mass manias are like perpetual-motion machines, they are all-consuming and uncontrollable, and the BDS/Free Palestine! cult members don't care about cancer patients, American Jews, or about any other possible negative consequences of their deranged crusade. They are simply lost souls who've pledged their lives to Anti-Zionism and there will be no reasoning with them. And all the current attempts at appeasement by feckless spinelees liberals have only made them stronger, as they realize no one on the left side of the aisle will lift a finger to oppose them.

They will have to be confronted and defeated, somehow.

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