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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
3h

Good article. My heart goes out to these doctors, but I honestly think they should be among the first to leave. Unlike many people, they often have the skills and financial means to build a new life elsewhere, whether that's Israel or another country where antisemitism is far less prevalent.

The sad reality is that Jews are usually the first target. The same trend is happening here in Canada, and I suspect we'll see it in more and more Western countries unless something changes. Eventually, Britain's non-Jewish population will have to decide what kind of country they want and whether they are prepared to confront the forces that are changing it. That is ultimately their fight to have.

My advice to Jewish doctors would be: protect your families and your future first. If, in time, Britain turns things around, those who wish to return can always make that choice. Until then, I'd rather see Jewish doctors saving lives in places where they are respected than wondering whether they are safe going to work.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The test is simple: would Britain tolerate this against any other minority? Doctors threatened in the street. Colleagues suggesting Israelis should be denied treatment. Advocacy groups trying to ban a Jewish medical association. Professional bodies redefining antisemitism over the objections of Jews themselves. No serious society can call that inclusion. The Red-Green alliance has learned to weaponize medical ethics, civil-rights language, and “free speech” claims to make Jewish identity and Zionism professionally dangerous. If Britain’s institutions will not defend Jewish doctors, they will not defend civilization. The ship is not drifting. It is being steered.

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