Future of Jewish

Cheryl Rosenberg
Kraft doesn’t understand. It’s so so so much more effective to show a video that informs everyone that Jews are indigenous to the land of Israel, as Bill Maher has done very recently; or how many inventions Israelis and Jews are responsible for that we use and couldn’t live without; or how Jews help other ethnic and religious groups all over the world, including Gazans, Muslims, and Arabs; or even proof of the Holocaust using actual evidence with a variety of commentators that are highly regarded famous figures who are not Jewish. What a waste of $15 million that could have had a tremendous positive impact.

Clever Pseudonym
Gentry liberals, esp the wealthy and/or those who were raised in the 20th century, are NEVER ever ever going to face the reality and causes of our current eruption of Jew hate, mostly because they will never relinquish what's maybe the most influential post-WW2 idea, that sentimental therapeutic humanitarianism is a balm that can heal all wounds (people just need to learn and to feel seen! and the higher we can raise their self-esteem, the nicer they'll be), but also because this would require a level of social conflict and courage that they're simply too fat and content to risk.

If you have a sewage spill or an oil leak, you go straight to the cause and fix it there. In this case, the toxic sewage leak is coming directly from our most prestigious universities, the Qatar-aligned madrassas who are the home office of Islamo-Marxist jihadism and who've given the world all the greatest hits of Anti-Zionism—settler-colonial imperialist apartheid genocidal ethnostate etc. This is the root of modern Jew hate, this state-subsidized idea that Israel is the world's most evil and most illegitimate state, and that Justice requires its eradication.

If you wanted real bang for you buck, how about a simple illustration of the most shocking and repulsive events that recently took place in modern America: the celebrations of the 10/7 massacre that broke out across the Ivy League, the tearing down of hostage posters, the disgusting quotes by dozens of academics that would have them chased out of polite society if uttered about any other minority. Just a simple montage of all the Ivy League students screaming in bloodlust with some quotes (maybe even one from Mr. Mamdani Sr) showing how infested with Jew hate our culture has become. You need to rub the hatred into the faces of the Jew haters, let them feel the shame they're always desperate to smear on others.

Kraft has brought a Hallmark card to a gunfight, but I would expect nothing else. It's hard for people to face and accept what's become of our most prestigious universities, esp to a high-achieving normie who's been saluting them like the flag their entire lives. They still imagine they live in the world they grew up in, but that's dead and irrelevant, as this Super Bowl ad will be by morning.

