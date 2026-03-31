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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
3h

I think the author is largely right, but I would add one distinction: timing matters. In periods of relative calm, criticizing a government is normal in any democracy. People criticize leaders in Australia, Britain, or the United States all the time while still supporting those countries. The same can apply to Israel.

But during a war for survival, the situation is different. When the stakes are existential, support has to be clear and unambiguous. That applies not only to outsiders but to Israelis themselves. At moments like this, internal political battles should take a back seat to unity behind the country’s leadership.

Whatever questions remain about how October 7 happened, it is difficult to deny that Netanyahu has led Israel with determination throughout the war. In times like these, supporting Israel means supporting the leadership that is actually defending it.

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Eric R.'s avatar
Eric R.
3h

"Can we be anti-Netanyahu and pro-Israel?"

No. Next question?

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