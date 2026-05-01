Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Eric R.'s avatar
Eric R.
3h

It's all due to Muslims. Two million of them now in Canada vs. 400,000 Jews.

The Hindus in Brampton and the Chinese in Vancouver are not the problem.

This is why Jews say that "This is not the Canada I grew up in."

Move to Israel or to free-state America. And if you're a Liberal, please don't take your voting habits with you to Florida.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
3h

Canada still has a Jewish problem. Who would hsve guessed that?

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