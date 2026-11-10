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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
3h

Islamophobia Awareness Month is the gateway to blasphemy laws like the one proposed in New Jersey under the guise of anti-Islamophobia. The ultimate objective is to insulate Islam from objective criticism and punish those who rightfully point out the anti-Western, antisemitic rhetoric and violence inherent in Islamism.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
3h

When is ZioPhobia month

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