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Joanne's avatar
Joanne
1h

Thank you, thank you. Finally, something productive to wake up to. The old Jewish organizations are dead, they just don’t know how to respond to today’s world. I can’t even stomach anymore the grovelling and polite thanks when sympathies are offered. I like in Montreal and we have a vibrant, mostly conservative Jewish community. At least 30% Sephardic. Everyone here has become more visibly Jewish since October 7th. There is a whole community here that you can start your project with. In more than two years I can’t think of any Jewish leader who has risen to the challenge. What’s going on here, where are our leaders? Please try to do whatever you can to have Mr. Lauder read your proposal. Thank you.

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Eric R.'s avatar
Eric R.
1h

We can’t win the information war because you will never convince two billion Muslims and two billion leftists about the rightness of our cause. They are blinded with fanatical Jewhatred and their primary goal is to exterminate us.

The best thing he could do with a billion dollars is use it to relocate European, Canadian and Australian Jews out of their Islamo-Marxist shitholes. Get funding from other billionaires as well. Moving half a million Jews to Israel and giving them $25,000 each would cost $12.5 billion. There is enough money among Jews in the Forbes 400 to accommodate this.

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