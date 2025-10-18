Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Chuck Goldman
1h

Look folks, the cavalry ain’t coming and we in the diaspora (and I live in Canada) are essentially here on our own.

One good thing that has happened (at least I see it that way) is that we are reacquainting ourselves with who our real friends are and who are not. The first list is already vanishingly small and getting smaller.

That non-violence thing is already dead and yoú can smell the rot from here.

Get licensed (PAL here in Canada), get competent and read ‘The Wrong Jew’ by Hesh Keston.

And for CS (😊) stop crying and get to it!

Susan Talles
1h

While I agree with you I would have preferred you reference HOW to fight back. Many are ready to fight but most Jewish organizations stay in their own lane. There is know organized

group teaching us to band together and fight by doing ABC.

