Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
2m

If diversity makes a country better ( or even superior) is the inverse true: that non-diverse countries should be deemed less good? If so lets evaluate every country that is a UN member. And maybe then look at the data on a regional or continental basis. Lets factor in racial diversity as well as religious diversity. Will the "data" reveal that most non western nations are more or less diverse and what does any of this clap trap mean? Other than the word "diversity " is merely another psychologically manipulative term that the anti western world ( and western global elitists ) employ to exploit western ( read white) guilt to acquire or solidify their power?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pithy Pragmatist's avatar
Pithy Pragmatist
4m

Great article Josh! This one has an almost Emersonian quality - i.e., it’s filled with quotable aphorisms. Speaking of which, do you mind if I borrow some on occasion?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture